CURRAN, PhD, Dr. Edward Thomas "Tom" Passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 90 and joined his savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Curran, daughters Susan Frascadore of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dr. Christine Curran, MD, of Ann Arbor, MI, and three grandchildren. Tom was born in Westham, London, UK on January 13, 1930 to Edmund and Mary "Molly" Curran. After surviving "The Blitz" during WWII, he served in the Royal Air Force until he moved his family to Kettering, OH in 1969 to work at WPAFB where he ultimately served as Director of The Propulsion Directorate, Air Force Research Lab. Over his long and distinguished career, he worked directly with the pioneers of jet and rocket propulsion, was granted multiple patents, published many technical articles and texts, and was on the forefront of high-speed flight with focus on ramjet and scramjet engine development. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. A private family burial will be followed by a gathering for friends and family on Saturday February 22nd, from 1-4 PM, at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kettering Medical Center Foundation, in memory of Tom Curran, 3535 Southern Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. A full version of his obituary will be available on the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel website.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
