|
|
DUFFY, Jr., Edward James 91, passed away March 20. Born Oct. 24, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Edward James, Sr. and Alice (Keenoy) Duffy. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Pacific. He graduated from Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Law degree in 1951. He practiced law for over 67 years. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Therese P. Sacksteder Duffy. He is survived by his children: Edward III and wife Deborah Duffy, Patrick M. and wife Catherine Duffy, Terrence Joseph and wife Dahlia Duffy, Maureen and husband Kevin Duffy-Guy, grandchildren Alan and Ian Duffy-Guy, a sister, Alice Craig, a brother James Duffy, a brother-in-law Lawrence Austing, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 10:30am, and a funeral mass at 11:30am, April 5 at St. Christopher's Church, Vandalia, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher's.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019