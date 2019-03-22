Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward DUFFY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward DUFFY Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward DUFFY Jr. Obituary
DUFFY, Jr., Edward James 91, passed away March 20. Born Oct. 24, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Edward James, Sr. and Alice (Keenoy) Duffy. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Pacific. He graduated from Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Law degree in 1951. He practiced law for over 67 years. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Therese P. Sacksteder Duffy. He is survived by his children: Edward III and wife Deborah Duffy, Patrick M. and wife Catherine Duffy, Terrence Joseph and wife Dahlia Duffy, Maureen and husband Kevin Duffy-Guy, grandchildren Alan and Ian Duffy-Guy, a sister, Alice Craig, a brother James Duffy, a brother-in-law Lawrence Austing, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 10:30am, and a funeral mass at 11:30am, April 5 at St. Christopher's Church, Vandalia, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher's.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.