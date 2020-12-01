1/
Edward EICK
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EICK, Edward Lee

Age 45, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born November 13, 1975, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William and Sandra (Brown) Eick. He loved his

family and friends and was always up for an adventure. He liked to fish and enjoyed attending motorcycle events of all kinds. He was employed in the HVAC industry and was often seen in the field with his "bub", Steve and son, Gage. Eddie will be forever loved and missed by those he left behind. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Eick; maternal grandparents, Edward and Jeanne Kleismit; paternal grandparents, Elwin and Pearl Pauline Eick; and numerous aunts and uncles. Eddie is survived by his mother, Sandra M. Eick; sons, Gage and Steffen; brother, Steve and wife Deborah; niece and nephew, Shaun and Leah; and numerous aunts,

uncles, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held

Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 PM at Forest Hills Memorial Garden in Tipp City. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Hills Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved