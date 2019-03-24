Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Edward FRANK

Edward FRANK Obituary
FRANK, Edward E. Age 77 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Eddie was born in Dayton on August 29, 1941 to the late Orville and Lillian Frank. After completing his education, Eddie enlisted in the United States Army. He honorably and faithfully served for four years. He then went on to work for Delphi as a pipe fitter. Eddie married his devoted wife, Jacqueline, on December 2, 1972. The two shared many happy years together until her passing in October of 2018. In his free time, Eddie enjoyed going to the casino with his wife. The two traveled many times to Las Vegas. He was a kind, caring, and loyal husband, father, uncle, and friend. Eddie will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Frank and brother, Orville "Dutch" Frank.Eddie will be remembered by his daughters, Leah Frank and Susan Frank; special niece, Mindy Halsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A celebration of Eddie's life will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 6pm at Newcomer - North Chapel. Visitation will be held for two hours prior, 4pm - 6pm. Army honors to be rendered at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eddie's memory to Ohio's .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
