Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward GENTRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward GENTRY


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward GENTRY Obituary
GENTRY, Edward F. Age 94 of Fairfield passed away Saturday December 21, 2019. He was born September 9, 1925 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Roy and Ella Jane (nee Lakes) Gentry. Mr. Gentry was a decorated Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Army during World War II, and was a Bronze Star recipient. He worked at Fernald as security supervisor for 36 years. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #17 in Hamilton and the Scottish Rite. Mr. Gentry was known as a compassionate and caring person who will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Betty (nee Johnson) Gentry; one son Dale (Vicki) Gentry; one daughter Debbie (Mike Deffinger) Judd; two grandchildren Erv (Natasha) Gentry and Kevin Judd; one great grandson Victor Gentry; three step grandchildren Maria Deffinger, Sarah Deffinger, and Elizabeth (Gene) Culver; three step great grandchildren Ember Martin, Vincent Culver, and Luna Culver; one sister Barbara Sue Wagers, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday December 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Masonic Service at 11:00 AM. The funeral ceremony will follow with Amy Gray, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Safe Haven Farms, PO Box 633, Monroe, Ohio 45050. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -