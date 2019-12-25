|
GENTRY, Edward F. Age 94 of Fairfield passed away Saturday December 21, 2019. He was born September 9, 1925 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Roy and Ella Jane (nee Lakes) Gentry. Mr. Gentry was a decorated Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Army during World War II, and was a Bronze Star recipient. He worked at Fernald as security supervisor for 36 years. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #17 in Hamilton and the Scottish Rite. Mr. Gentry was known as a compassionate and caring person who will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Betty (nee Johnson) Gentry; one son Dale (Vicki) Gentry; one daughter Debbie (Mike Deffinger) Judd; two grandchildren Erv (Natasha) Gentry and Kevin Judd; one great grandson Victor Gentry; three step grandchildren Maria Deffinger, Sarah Deffinger, and Elizabeth (Gene) Culver; three step great grandchildren Ember Martin, Vincent Culver, and Luna Culver; one sister Barbara Sue Wagers, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday December 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Masonic Service at 11:00 AM. The funeral ceremony will follow with Amy Gray, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Safe Haven Farms, PO Box 633, Monroe, Ohio 45050. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 25, 2019