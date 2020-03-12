|
GLIATTI, Edward Leonard Passed away at on March 6th, 2020 at the age of 85. Ed was born on December 29th, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Michael and Josephine (D'Angelo) Gliatti. Ed was preceded in death by his sister Mary Jane (Dick) Carpenter and Carmen (Joe) Claus. Ed had a tremendous love for his family. He was married to his wife Anne (Herrman) for 53 years of Beavercreek, Ohio. He is survived by his sister Sharon (Bob) Zeberkiewicz, his children Theresa Dinvalds, Veronica (Jim) Bronold, Mike (Mindi) Gliatti, and Debbie (Rob) Gliatti-Taylor. Ed's grandchildren include Mike Glasmeier, Christina Lewis, Nick, Meagan, and Ashley Taylor, Isabella and Sal Gliatti. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Kaleb Bolon, Greg Lewis, Ava, Ty, and Jake Glasmeier, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed studied and graduated from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Physics where he also played football and baseball for the Rockets. He subsequently went on to earn his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering at The Ohio State University. Ed proudly became a life-long OSU fan. Following college, Ed began his career in Dayton, Ohio, as an Engineer for NCR where he received a patent for the design of a military beacon. Later he worked 27 years until retirement at WPAFB as an Engineer in various management capacities for the Department of Defense. Ed was a member of the Sons of Italy of Dayton. He enjoyed travel, golf, and especially spending time with his wife and family. There are no scheduled services. Condolences may be left online at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020