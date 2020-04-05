|
HALULA, Edward E. 93, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Ed was born February 17, 1927 in Marguerite, PA to Stephen and Mary (Yarab) Halula. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a kind, caring, and compassionate man who always had a positive attitude and a smile for everyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Augustine) Halula; four children, Loraine Schuyler, Sandy (Tim) Garrity, Jerry (Mary) Halula and Barbara (Todd) Stelzer; seven grandchildren, Michael (Christine) Schuyler, Philip (Lauren) Schuyler, Nicholas Schuyler, Sarah (Chris) Moorman, Joe Halula, Stephen Stelzer, Brittany (Adam) Meier; seven great grandchildren, Mason and Drake Schuyler, Jaedyn Wood, Ivo Moorman, Payton, Tristen, and Grayson Meier; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Maureen Halula; son-in-law James Schuyler; eight sisters, Mary Hruby, Catherine Gombita, Anna Sass, Agnes Macey, Sister Mary Scholastica, Elizabeth Halula, Frances Halula, Helen Novotny; and four brothers, Stefan Halula, John Halula, Joseph Halula and Raymond Halula. The family would like to thank the staff of Community Mercy Hospice, especially his care givers, Caroline, Shawna, and Monika. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave, Suite 400, Springfield OH 45504 or www.communitymercyhospice.org, or St. Teresa Church. Due to recent CDC guidelines, a private service will be held for the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020