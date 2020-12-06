1/
Edward Hamman
HAMMAN, Edward Anthony

Of Dayton, who was a 1967 graduate of Chaminade High School, a Highway Tech for 17 years with the State of Ohio and attended Saint Anthony grade school, died Friday, November 27, 2020. He was 73. Ed was preceded in death by his brothers: William and Patrick Hamman and is survived by his sister and her husband: Rita and George Hancock and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID pandemic, Ed's funeral service will be limited to immediate family only. Pastor Jim Velekis to officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to HARRIS

FUNERAL HOME (937)253-3129.


May his soul rest in peace.



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
49 Linden Avenue
Dayton, OH 45403-1999
(937) 253-3129
December 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Steve and Trish Wiskerchen
Acquaintance
