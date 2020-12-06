Of Dayton, who was a 1967 graduate of Chaminade High School, a Highway Tech for 17 years with the State of Ohio and attended Saint Anthony grade school, died Friday, November 27, 2020. He was 73. Ed was preceded in death by his brothers: William and Patrick Hamman and is survived by his sister and her husband: Rita and George Hancock and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID pandemic, Ed's funeral service will be limited to immediate family only. Pastor Jim Velekis to officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to HARRISFUNERAL HOME (937)253-3129.



May his soul rest in peace.