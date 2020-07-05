EDWARD HOOVER

HOOVER, Edward N. "Ned" 93, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1926, in Springfield, the son of Asa and Bertha (Cronley) Hoover. Following his 1944 graduation from Springfield High School, he joined the US Navy, graduating from Aviation Ordinance School and served as a gunner on a PBM until 1946. His tour of duty took in the Pacific areas of Hawaii, Japan, China and Hong Kong. Upon his return he became a retoucher in rotogravure at the Crowell Collier Publishing Co., Springfield Gravure and Springfield Separations until their closures. After his retirement he worked as a courier for Monte Zinn and Jeff Wyler for many years. On September 1, 1950, he was married to Ruth L. Hartman at the Maiden Lane Church of God by the Rev. C.E. Byers. For several years, he coached little league baseball in Northridge. Ned attended and loved the Church of God on Maiden Lane and served and supported it faithfully. He was S.S. treasurer, a trustee and a chairman of the counting committee. Later he attended Northside Church of God on Middle Urbana Rd. Qualities he possessed were integrity, faithfulness and loyalty as a husband, father, grandfather and citizen. Traveling both in U.S. and abroad, sports, gardening and collections were all things he enjoyed. He loved nature and God's handiwork. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; two sons, Dale E. (Jody) Hoover, of Anthem, AZ, Jeffrey A. Hoover, of Springfield, OH; one daughter, Karen (Paul) Hill, of Springboro, OH; three grandchildren, Leah Beth Hill (John) Moore, David and Ann Marie Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert. A Private Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Northside Church of God.



