HUBER Sr., Edward Gustav 82, Ret. LTC of USAF, Fairborn, OH passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Ed was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 14, 1936. Ed is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Huber; children, Maureen (David) Riggs, Sharon (Paul) Williams, Edward Huber, Jr, Kathy (James) Gros, and Dianne (John) Smith; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. Ed was an extraordinary, loving and Godly man. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 2:30-4:00 pm at Rona Community Church of Fairborn on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 pm. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. To share a message with the family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019