Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward HUBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward HUBER Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward HUBER Sr. Obituary
HUBER Sr., Edward Gustav 82, Ret. LTC of USAF, Fairborn, OH passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Ed was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 14, 1936. Ed is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Huber; children, Maureen (David) Riggs, Sharon (Paul) Williams, Edward Huber, Jr, Kathy (James) Gros, and Dianne (John) Smith; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. Ed was an extraordinary, loving and Godly man. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 2:30-4:00 pm at Rona Community Church of Fairborn on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 pm. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. To share a message with the family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now