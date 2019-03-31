|
|
JONES, Edward F. Died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born January 18, 1927 in Lakewood, Ohio to Raymond and Nell Jones. Ed served in the United States Navy during World War II, graduated from Miami University and the University of Dayton. His profession was accounting and finance and he retired from Day-Air Credit Union. Edward is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane (Creswell) Jones; sons, David (Dottie) and Mark (Cathe); grandchildren, Scott, Kelly, Grahm, and Shannon; brother, Robert along with nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra or to Ohio's in Edward's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019