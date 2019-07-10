|
KNOX III, Edward G. 78 of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 in Indian River, Michigan. Born in Hamilton, OH on February 12, 1941, he was the son of Edward Jr. and Betty (Farr) Knox. Ed was determined to make one more trip to his favorite spot, Mullett Lake. He had been vacationing to the same camp with his family for the past 74 years. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife, Cynthia of 54 years; children, Melissa (Thomas) McKenzie and Edward (Amanda) Knox; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Carson; brothers, Keith (Linda) and Lance (Marsha). A celebration of life gathering will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the American Legion, 5700 Kentshire Dr, Kettering Ohio 45440. In lieu of gifts or flowers, those interested in donating can send a check to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division. Cashier's Office, Attn: MDNR Fisheries Division, P.O. Box 30451, Lansing, MI 48909-7951. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 10, 2019