Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward KNOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward KNOX III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward KNOX III Obituary
KNOX III, Edward G. 78 of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 in Indian River, Michigan. Born in Hamilton, OH on February 12, 1941, he was the son of Edward Jr. and Betty (Farr) Knox. Ed was determined to make one more trip to his favorite spot, Mullett Lake. He had been vacationing to the same camp with his family for the past 74 years. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife, Cynthia of 54 years; children, Melissa (Thomas) McKenzie and Edward (Amanda) Knox; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Carson; brothers, Keith (Linda) and Lance (Marsha). A celebration of life gathering will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the American Legion, 5700 Kentshire Dr, Kettering Ohio 45440. In lieu of gifts or flowers, those interested in donating can send a check to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division. Cashier's Office, Attn: MDNR Fisheries Division, P.O. Box 30451, Lansing, MI 48909-7951. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.