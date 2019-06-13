KOEHLER, Edward James Died peacefully at Sycamore Hospital on June 7, 2019. Ed is survived by his loving wife Judy, Loving sons Mike and Steve, A brother Bob and his wife Nancy, several nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law Maureen, and Special friends. He graduated in 1955 from Chaminade High School. Ed was every good adjective in the dictionary. A wonderful, loving husband and father. He loved baseball and Notre Dame Football. He was the best hitter when he was a young boy. He will be greatly missed by everyone. He worked at E.F. MacDonald for around 41 years and had many friends there; He loved to play piano. Ed's viewing and Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church on David Rd. and Ackerman Blvd. Friends and family may meet at the church on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:30pm for the viewing and 1:30pm Mass. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or . Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary