LONG, Edward L. Age 65 passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born February 5, 1954 and was a lifelong Dayton resident. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward H. and Bernadine (Kroger) and brother Ken. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Elaine (Gigliotti), daughters Julie Heh (Jon), Christine Kennedy (Andrew) Vickie O'Brien (Zack) and his much-loved grandchildren, William and Maggie Heh, Moira and new baby Kennedy, and Bennett and new baby O'Brien. He is survived by siblings Tom (Ann), Chuck (Susie), Ron (Karen), Sandy (Erik), Gary, and sister in law Becky as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a proud Chaminade graduate ('72) where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He continued to the University of Dayton where he also played baseball, graduating first in his class in the school of business with a degree in Accounting. He began his career as a CPA at Deloitte Haskins and Sells, transitioning through various other firms before establishing his own company. Ed was a long time member of St. Anthony church and Sugar Valley Country club where he was an avid golfer. He loved watching University of Dayton basketball and the Clemson Tigers. He will long be remembered for his wit, humor, generosity, kindness, intelligence, and devotion to his family. We are heartbroken. Visitation will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd Kettering, OH from 4 until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday January 31, 2020 at 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 820 Bowen St. Dayton, OH. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020