MARBURY, Edward Age 78 of Dayton, departed this life March 20, 2019. Survivors include: (2) daughters, Cheryl L. Marbury-Evans and Samina Quarmiley and a grandson, Keshaun Knight. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., with Pastor P.E. Henderson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019