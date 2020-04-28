|
MAULL, Jr., Edward John Age 71, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2020. Ed was the beloved husband of Jill (Messham) Maull, loving father of Molly and Teddy Maull, and devoted brother of Steve Maull of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward John Maull, Sr. and Frieda (Fabrick) Maull. Ed was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 4, 1948 and was a graduate of Centerville High School and the University of Cincinnati. During his college years Ed's passion for basketball was nurtured by UC basketball coach Tay Baker, who became a life-long special friend. Ed began his business career in 1971 in Dayton, working for Top Value in the Incentive Travel Division. He married Jill Messham of Dayton, Ohio in 1974 and moved to Dallas, Texas in 1975 when he and a business partner were recruited to start Vanguard Travel. In 1978, Ed and his business partner relocated to Atlanta to start their own incentive travel company, TIMCO Travel. It was during his thirty years in the incentive travel business that he met and formed lasting friendships across the United States and around the world with leaders in business and collegiate and professional sports. In 2004 Ed fulfilled his dream of working in professional basketball when he joined the NBA Miami Heat, first as a scout and later as Assistant to the President, providing leadership in basketball operations in Miami. Ed returned to Atlanta in 2009 and continued to work for the Miami Heat as a scout until his death. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jill; daughter Molly; son Teddy; and five-month-old granddaughter Harper, all of Atlanta, Georgia. Also surviving is brother Steve Maull, wife Janie, and their adult children Nick Maull and Elizabeth Maull Foster, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; and brother-in-law Bob Messham, wife Sue and their adult children Christy Messham and Brian Messham, all of West Carrollton, Ohio. Ed will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his love for his family, and his unending generosity. The family plans a Celebration of Life gathering later in 2020 when the social restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020