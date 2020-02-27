|
MENTZER, Colonel Edward L. Age 83 of Beavercreek, OH passed away on February 24, 2020. He was born June 17, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, son of Bruce J and Helen T Mentzer. He leaves behind loved wife, Connie, of 60 years; daughter Lisa Carter (Jim), son Jeff (Mischika), grandson Chris Carter, granddaughters Rebecca Carter and Maggie, Mollie and Myers Mentzer and brother Don. He graduated from Otterbein College with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958, and from Southern Methodist University with a Master of Science degree in 1972. Upon graduating from Otterbein, Ed entered Air Force pilot training and received his wings in 1960. He amassed over 4,750 flying hours in 13 different kinds of airplanes. His assignments ranged from TX, AL, CA, FL, OH, Wash DC, Korea, Vietnam and Germany. He flew 112 combat missions in Vietnam earning the Bronze Start, Distinguished Flying Cross, numerous Air Medals, and many other decorations throughout his 27 year Air Force career. After retiring from the Air Force, Ed worked as the Midwest Regional Manager for Norden Systems, and for Modern Technologies Corporation. Throughout his life Ed's hallmark was his volunteering. He coached youth Little League baseball, soccer and basketball. He led the very successful June Bug Jamboree, an Otterbein alumni gathering for 23years, he was a volunteer at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, and he did volunteer income taxes at the Beavercreek Senior Center for over 20 years. He was President of the National Alumni Association of Otterbein College. He served two years on the Otterbein Board of Trustees. Ed also served 14 years as the Provost Marshall in the Flight 9 Order of Daedalians. Ed's greatest loves were his God, his wife, children, grandchildren and his country. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio 43081 or The Order of Daedaliana, Box 33564, Bldg. 16 WPAFB, OH 45433 or Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N Detroit St #B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Westerville, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020