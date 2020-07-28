1/1
Edward MILLER
MILLER, Edward R. Age 81, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Felts) Miller. Ed is survived by his four daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Wilder, Sandra (Pete) Witt, Susie (Greg) Webb, and Sonja (DL) Thrasher; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Pat) Miller; sister, Christine Caudill; sister- in-law, Marie Miller and other extended family members. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
