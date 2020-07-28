Edward MILLER

MILLER, Edward R. Age 81, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Felts) Miller. Ed is survived by his four daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Wilder, Sandra (Pete) Witt, Susie (Greg) Webb, and Sonja (DL) Thrasher; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Pat) Miller; sister, Christine Caudill; sister- in-law, Marie Miller and other extended family members. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com