MITMAN, Edward Lee 89, passed away on January 1, 2020 in Kingsville, Texas. He was born on December 30, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Vernon and Edna Mitman. He graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1948. Edward was a veteran of the US Navy. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA, and a former member of Mensa. He was a well-known tool and die maker, and a special machine builder. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Mitman, and both his parents. Edward is survived by his son, Thaddeus Mitman (Heather); his brother Robert J. Mitman (Barbara); nieces, Samantha Palmer (Stephen), Marcia Davis (Ronnie), and Diane Shwarzman; and his grandchildren Anna Marie Mitman, Lily Jacoel, and Ella Jacoel. The family will receive friends and family at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend James Ebersole presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020