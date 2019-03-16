Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Edward Neubauer
NEUBAUER, Edward R. "Ed" Age 74, of Englewood, died on March 11, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1944 in Dayton to the late Edward E. and Frances Galyon Neubauer. Ed was a graduate of Kiser H.S., retired from Cargill, Inc., and enjoyed historic automobile races in Monterey, California, as well as birdwatching. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly. No services at the request of the deceased. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019
