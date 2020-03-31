|
|
OWENS, Edward Wayne 59, of Pigeon Forge, TN, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Edward had a passion for others and helping anyone who he could throughout his life. He found his calling while working at Dollywood in Country Fair, where he enjoyed working with the kids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Margie Owens; and brother, Lester William Owens. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Owens; his children; sister, Charlotte Owens; brother, David Owens Sr.; and many other friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2020