1/1
Edward PARAGIN
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARAGIN, Edward K.

Edward K. Paragin, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at

Hospice of Hamilton on

Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Edward was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on June 30, 1935, to Kinchen Paragin and Bertha Pearl Johnson Paragin. Ed graduated from Seven-Mile-High School in 1953. He was an active member of the

Washington Lodge #17 and Master Mason in Dec. 1975. Ed also was involved in the

Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and Shriner Syrian Temple. Ed is survived by children, Terry Paragin, Darla Butts, Karen Baker and Paula Adams; siblings, Raymond (Sylvia) Paragin and Darryl (Cleta) Paragin; significant other and caregiver, Cindra Morrical; numerous grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Kinchen and Bertha Paragin; wife, Mary Sue Paragin; mother of children, Yvonne Helton Paragin;

sister, Opal Lee (Joe) Maggard; brothers, William and James Harold Paragin; and son, Eddy Paragin. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Burial
Butler County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved