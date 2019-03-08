PARKER, Edward Wayne Age 80 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home. He was born in London, Kentucky on February 7, 1939, the son of Russell and Ada (Gabbard) Parker. On February 22, 1958, in Jellico, Tennessee he married Miriam Pauline Blankenship. Mr. Parker was an avid gun and knife collector. He was a "founding father" at the Highway to Holiness Church, being the last remaining original founder. Wayne worked as an electrician for Beckett Paper Company until early retirement. He then worked as an electrician and head maintenance engineer at the Hamiltonian until his final retirement. Wayne and Pauline were devoted grandparents of Jacob Eichhold and Elizabeth Eichhold Moran. Wayne drove the equipment bus for Hamilton High's Marching Band for years in support of the grandkids. Even after their graduation, he continued to drive the bus and support the band program. Wayne and Pauline enjoyed taking care of their grandchildren, Joseph, George, and James Moran. Survivors include two children, Debra (John) Chew and Ren? (Tom) Yancoskie; four grandchildren, Emma Chew, Nicole (Omar) Sanchez, Elizabeth (Joe) Moran, and Jacob (Brittaney Cavin) Eichhold; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph Rodriguez, Enrique and Ameila Sanchez, Joseph, George, and James Moran, and Brylee Wilms; honorary daughter, Jill Leugers Reese, who Wayne and Pauline had the honor of caring for in her growing up years. Wayne walked Jill down the aisle and Jill has continued to be a loving part of this family. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Etta Mae, Loretta, and Nanna Ruth. Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Bowling Funeral Home with funeral and graveside service to follow at the McDaniel Cemetery in London, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. March 30, 2019, at the family home, 85 Livingston Dr. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary