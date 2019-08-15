Home

Deacon Edward Patterson

Deacon Edward Patterson Obituary
PATTERSON, Deacon Edward "The Count" Born December 20, 1941 in Newnan, GA to the late John and Alice Patterson, went home to the Lord August 11, 2019. Preceded in death by brothers, Lewis, Jon Lee, James, Rufus and Raymond Patterson; sisters, Alma, Eva May, Betty and Edell Patterson. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Elder Sharon Brice Patterson; daughters, Cynthia Swope, Katrina Cottrell; sons, Deron B. Bell Sr., Mark E. Walker, Kevin Patterson; Goddaughter, Jacqueline Gamblin; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion AOH Church, 12 College Street. Pastor Darius Stanley officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
