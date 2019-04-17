Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:45 PM
Funeral
Following Services
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
POWELL, Edward "Clinton" Age 68 of Trenton passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 19, 1950 in Oneida, KY the son of Anna and the late Richard Powell. Clint was married to Lucinda Powell and she preceded him in death in 2016. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Colerain Masonic Lodge #759. Clint was also a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his loving wife Patty Powell; his mother Anna (nee Philpot) Powell; four children Wayne (Angel) Powell, Jesse (Deanna) Powell, Shannon (Steve) Sams, Beth (Clark) Rose; one step son Brian Shiverdecker; fifteen grandchildren; one step granddaughter; eight great grandchildren; one sister Karen (Frank) Ledger; two brothers Tom Powell and Doug (the late Andrea) Powell. Clint also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and other family. He was also preceded in death by his son William Powell and one brother Ronnie Powell. Visitation will be on Thursday April 18, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the Masonic service at 12:45PM. The funeral will begin immediately following the masonic service with Pastor Mike Gentry officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019
