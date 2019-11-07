|
ROGERS II, Edward A. "Eddie" 51, of Springfield, passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1968 in Springfield, son of the late Margaret and Edward A. Rogers I. Eddie had worked at Barnett's Heating and Air for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hanging out with his friends. Survivors include two sisters, Tammy Call (Roy McGowan) and Becky Rogers (Bruce Sears, Sr.), all of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Tracy, Margie, Richie Rogers, Cody, Jamie Call, Bruce Jr. and Cameron Sears; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and best friends, John Williams and Jeff Skaggs. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Smith, and sister, Yvonne Rogers. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am until 1 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 7, 2019