ROOKARD, Edward E. Age 94 of Dayton, departed this life April 20, 2019. He was born in Wellford, S.C. A graduate of Kent State University, served in the U.S. Navy and Army; retiring as a 1st Lieutenant. He was a member of Ancient Square #40 and Amer Temple #107. He also served as a Correction Officer for the State of Ohio. Survivors include: (1) sister, Ann Butler; (2) daughters, & primary caregivers, Leticia Owens and Kim Bush, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4100 Catalpa Dr., with Reverend Robert Jones, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019