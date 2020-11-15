1/1
Dr. Edward SENU-OKE
SENU-OKE, Dr. Edward Olusina "Prof"

Was born April 30th, 1953, in Lagos, Nigeria, to the family of High Chief Daniel Senu-Oke and Chief Mrs. Patience

Senu-Oke. Prof attended

Government Demonstration

Primary School, and then Igbobi College Yaba Lagos where he was a senior prefect and well known for his

athleticism, kind-heartedness, and love of life. After Igbobi College, Prof left Nigeria for the United States where he enrolled in Wilberforce University, Ohio. At Wilberforce, he excelled academically and socially, but most notably that's where he met his college sweetheart, Helen Pinckney, resulting in a 47-year life-long marriage.

After Wilberforce, Prof ultimately became a college professor teaching Political Science at Joliet Junior College, where he was also the first African American Chairperson of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department. Prof lived a rich life and he will be remembered for his big booming voice holding forth, often late into the night, talking politics and life. He loved music and had a powerful thirst for learning (earning a bachelor's degree, two masters, an Ed.S and a doctorate along the way). His family and friends know that he has moved on to glory and are exceedingly proud of the life he lived, the legacy he left behind, and the example he set. Prof is survived by his wife, mother, sisters, brothers, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for

family and close friends from 2-3pm on Saturday, November 21 at Happy Corner Church, 7037 N. Union Rd., Clayton, OH 45315. To share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
