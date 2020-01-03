|
SIMPSON, Edward M. "Joe" 83, of Brookville, OH and formerly of Trotwood, OH, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019. Born August 22, 1936 in Walker, KY, he was the youngest of 6 children born to the late Floyd and Omie (Carnes) Simpson. He grew up and went to school in Dewitt, KY. He then served for nearly 3 years with the US Navy from January of 1955 to December 1957. He retired after 35 years from the Reliable Tool Company of Dayton. A member of the West Acres Church of the Nazarene in Dayton, he enjoyed playing and watching basketball and was a longtime fan of UD Flyer basketball. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son Christopher Lee Simpson in 2014; son-in-law Ronald Overholt in 2004; and 5 brothers and sisters. Joe is survived by his beloved family, wife Mable F. (Powell) Simpson whom he married April 1, 1955; children Kenneth M. Simpson and wife Kathleen R. of Springboro, OH; Gerald Simpson and wife Sheryl of Englewood, OH; and Cheryl Overholt of Deland, FL; grandchildren Denia Greer and husband Tony, Jennifer Hobbs and husband Philip, Ryan Simpson and wife Amanda, Jamie Overholt and husband Luke, and Brooke Devlin and husband James; along with 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria, OH. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Philip Hobbs presiding; and will conclude at the graveside with a brief closing ceremony, followed by the presentation of military honors by the Preble County Honor Guard. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020