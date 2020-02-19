|
SOLOSKI, Edward J. "Ed" Died peacefully at Oak Creek Terrace of Kettering on Feb. 12, 2020. Ed was born in Cleveland, Ohio, August 14, 1928, to John and Veronica Soloski. He graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland in 1946 and from John Carroll University with a degree in Chemistry. Ed served in the US Army. Following being a rep. for Pfizer Chemical, Ed worked for the University of Dayton Research Institute's Polimar Branch at Wright Patterson AF Base from which he retired in 1992. Ed is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Bufkin Soloski. Ed was a downhill and cross country skier. He and Nancy met on a ski trip in Michigan and enjoyed skiing together in the Alps and the American Rockies. Together they pursued their interest in bird watching, going to Hawk Mountain in Pennsylvania for their honeymoon and traveling the US in their Airstream and also to numerous countries to see birds in their natural habitat. The couple also traveled extensively in Europe, Africa and South America. They also spent many summer weeks at Chataugua enjoying the music and lectures there. Ed was a man of strong faith, a good listener, a good man, with lifelong friends. He was an active volunteer at Incarnation Catholic Church where his many friends were like family. A Memorial Mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, Ohio 45459 on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to Incarnation or Glen Helen Raptor Center, 1075 Ohio Route 343, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45287. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020