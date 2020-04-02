Home

SOUTH Sr., Edward P. "Ed" Age 90, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores South (nee Gardner) and father of Edward P. South Jr., Paul (Jennifer) South, Julie (Rich) Hartmann, and Daniel (Amy Rainwaters) South; cherished grandfather of Stephen, Jake, Emmy, Kayla, Logan, and Brady and great-grandfather of Teddy. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Betty South and brother James. Special friend of the late Lois Apgar and her family. Preceded in death by beloved in-laws Jacob and Pearl Gardner, Marvin Gardner Sr., Buck and Betty Armentrout, and Margie Gardner. Ed was a veteran of the Korean War where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. He retired from Cincinnati Bell after working as a salesman for many years. Ed and Dolores were married for 51 years, and he devotedly took care of her in her last years. Ed and Dolores enjoyed socializing with life-long friends while playing cards. He was a life member of the YMCA, where he enjoyed handball and working out. He also loved fishing and golf and the occasional visit to the casinos. Known for his smile and friendly manner, we will miss him deeply. Many thanks to the staff at Berkeley Square, where he resided, for their loving and kind care. And thanks to Queen City Hospice for their devoted care in these last days. A private burial at St. Stephen Cemetery will be held, with a memorial at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2020
