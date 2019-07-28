|
|
STARKS, Edward Stanley Was born on August 13, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio. He was the youngest of 10 children born to Joseph and Alice Starks. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1966. After high school, he was drafted into the United States Army and served for two years while also being a cook in the Army. His oldest son, Edward Shawn Starks, was born in 1972. After being encouraged by his older brother, Elder Roger T. Starks, he joined the National Convention of the Churches of God Holiness USA in 1975. He became a deacon in 1983 at Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness Dayton, OH. That same year he married Missionary Nell Jean Starks on July 9, 1983 in which one son, Jr. Deacon Jeremiah Starks, was born unto this union. Deacon Ed attended Sinclair Community College for training in culinary and tool and die engineering. He then worked at Mound from 1983 until his retirement in 2003. After retirement he went on to work at Sinclair Community College for 3 years until permanent retirement in 2010. It was during this time that Deacon Ed spent ALL of his time being dedicated to working in God's house in various capacities. He has been the finance secretary for Mt. Zion since 2004, as well as serving as President for the Usher Board, President of the Kitchen staff, member of the Pastor's Aide committee, member of the Young Men's Christian League, and member of the Building committee. He really enjoyed cooking meals for the Saints every year in Atlanta, Georgia during the Annual Convention for the Churches of God Holiness USA. Deacon Ed transitioned to his heavenly resting place on July 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice Starks, and eight siblings: Priscilla Ward, Joe Franklin Starks, Luther Starks, Katherine Borders, Tina Starks, Leandra Starks, Eugene Starks, and Barbara Horn. Left to cherish his special memories is his loving wife of 36 years; Missionary Nell Jean Starks, two children; Edward Shawn Starks, Jr. Dea. Jeremiah Starks (Sharon), his brother: Elder Roger T. Starks (Mother Elizabeth); two brothers in law; Sharif Abdullah (Rasheedah), George E. Miller (Michele); his only grandson, Jeremiah Lamont Starks (Lovingly called "Boo Bear"); a special niece, Sis. Hattie Pounds (Jr. Dea. Chaunson); a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; and three god sons, Elijah Waters, Jahmai Waters, Nehemiah Waters. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, July 29, 2019 at MT. ZION CHURCH OF GOD HOLINESS, 630 Blaine St., with Elder John Wheeler, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: TUESDAY, July 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019