Edward WALTON

WALTON, Jr., Edward R. Age 85, of Englewood, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Ed was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, Ohio University and Miami University. He retired from Brookville Local Schools where he taught Biology for 28 years. Ed was also a member of Phillipsburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Roberta (Wallace) Walton, children: Edward (Patsy) Walton III of Cincinnati, Rebecca (Kevin) Johnson of Eaton, Sherri (Mark) Balsom of Union, Connie (Laurette Payette) Walton of Macedonia, Larry (Teresa) Walton of MI, grandchildren: Bradley (Michelle) Walton, Michelle Johnson, Eric Johnson, Peter Balsom, Rachel Balsom, Dayna Walton, Mitchell Walton, Craig Walton, 8 great-grandchildren, cousin: Ron (Mary) Mills of KY, sister-in-law: Ruth Collins of Arcanum, other cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Josephine (Miller) Walton, Sr. and brother: Joseph Lee Walton. Funeral Services will be held privately at Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Brethren Village. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com