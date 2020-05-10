Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:45 AM
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Edward WEHNER Sr.


1933 - 2020
Edward WEHNER Sr. Obituary
WEHNER, Sr., Edward H. Age 86 of Beavercreek OH, passed peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born May 27, 1933, the son of the late Clarence M. Wehner and Norma A. ( Axmann) Wehner. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Madonna (Michaels). He is survived by his 4 loving children, Edward (Rosemary), Mark (Ann), John (Tanya), and Hope (Mark). He has 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Edward graduated from Chaminade High School in 1951, University of Dayton in 1955 and Xavier University Master's Program in 1964. He retired from a 30 year career with General Electric in 1994. He was a member of the U.D. Golden Flyers. The visitation and prayer will be streamed on the Tobias Funeral Homes Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Tobiasfuneralhomes/ ) Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to at .
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
