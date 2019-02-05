BOSHINSKI, Edwin E. Age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was a veteran of WWII having proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Duke University with a B.S. Degree in Physics and Mathematics and a post graduate of Washington University in St. Louis. Edwin retired from Hobart Corporation with more than 36 years of service as vice president of Engineering and Design and was granted fifteen U.S. Patents. He was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Fraternity and the Phi Beta Kappa Fraternity. Edwin was a founding member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and enjoyed genealogy and WWII history. He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Rita M. (Mackel) Boshinski, children: Thomas (Anne) Boshinski of GA, William (Debra) Boshinski, O.D. of PA, Marylou (Joseph) Braun of Washington Twp., E. James (Danusia) Boshinski of Clayton, grandchildren: Joseph (Amber) Boshinski, Christine (Esteban) Restrepo, Petr Boshinski, O.D., Katherine Sparks, Andrew Boshinski, great grandchildren: Claire Restrepo, Juliette Sparks, Sophia Restrepo, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin J. and Bertha (Kulbacki) Boshinski and sister: Joan Hill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Fr. Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to the National Park Service WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary