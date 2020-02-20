|
BOWDEN, Edwin Jay 63, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 7, at . For many years, Jay was a truck driver, hauling loads in the Eastern states, then working as a courier driver in the Dayton area. Earlier, he was a carpenter at Dayton Veterans Hospital, worked as a maintenance manager of an apartment complex, and worked in a sawmill. He served in the U.S. Army, 1974-1979, and was a 1974 graduate of Cardinal High School, Eldon, Iowa. He earned the Eagle Scout rank in high school at a time when less than 2% of Boy Scouts did so. His pastimes included his dog, Zipper Renee, wood working, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with his grandson. Jay is survived by a son, Zebediah of Dayton; His beloved grandson, Justice, who is in the U.S. Army; a daughter, Zoie Worley of Kettering; his former wife, Hazel Miller of Dayton; siblings Allen, Elaine Brown, Susan Christensen, Mike, Mark, Sheila, Sharon, Patsy, Brian, and Colleen; and his beloved dog Zipper Renee. Jay was born July 6, 1956, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter C. and Patricia E. Bowden, and a brother, Lowell. Jay was cremated and his ashes will be scattered in nature in the Dayton area.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020