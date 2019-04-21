|
|
BRUBAKER, Edwin S. "Ed" 85, formerly of Eaton, Ohio died April 8, 2019 in Arlington Texas. Survivors include his wife of twenty-three years, Shirley (Phares) Brubaker, his sister Maxine Brandly, his son Charles Brubaker, daughter Jayne (Jesse) Medlock, son Jeff (Sandra) Brubaker and his grandchildren, Sydney Medlock, Devan McClane, Nick McClane, and Thomas McClane. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur St., Eaton, Ohio with Rev. Roger L. Stine officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. Family will receive on Thursday, April 25 from 5 8 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, Ohio. To view full obituary and send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019