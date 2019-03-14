Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin Bully Obituary
BULLY, Edwin S. Age 43 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 4, 1975, the son of George and Joan (Bahr) Bully. On September 24, 2005, in Fairfield he married Sarah D. Dowdell. Survivors include his wife, Sarah; his parents, George and Joan Bully; four children, Stephen Keyes, Johnathan Keyes, Christopher Bully, and Aimee Bully; a sister, Shannon (Matt) Przytulski. A memorial service will be held at 7:00pm Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Friends may call from 5-7:00pm Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Edwin Bully Memorial Fund at Telhio Credit Union, 950 Deis Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 14, 2019
