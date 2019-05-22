BURCHETT, Sr., Edwin Paul Age 91, went to be with The Lord Sunday morning May 20th, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Born July 18th, 1927 in Lee County, VA he was the son of the late Andrew Lindsey and Myrtle (Weston) Burchett. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of New Lebanon, Ohio where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Director for over 30 years. He served in the United States Army from 1946 -1947 where he spent most of his time on the Pacific island of Guam. He retired from Delco Division of General Motors, Moraine Plant in 1992 after 27 years of service. He coached Little League baseball and drove a school bus for over 20 years for Dixie Schools in New Lebanon. A wonderful and loving Christian husband, father and grandfather, he was preceded in death by his sweetheart wife of 64 years Doris Jean Burchett, two brothers Don Burchett and Charles Burchett and one sister Ruby Meyers. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and Mark Sauer of New Lebanon, Ohio and two sons and daughters-in-law Eddie and Becki Burchett of New Lebanon, Ohio and Roger and Beverly Burchett of Mobile, Alabama; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters Nancy Kate Horton of Jonesville, VA, JoAnn Horton of Jonesville, VA and two brothers Earl Burchett of Social Circle, GA. and Lynn Burchett of Covington, Indiana. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church - 335 S. Church New Lebanon, OH. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Church at the address above. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center. www.rlcfc.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary