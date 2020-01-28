Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
CONING, Edwin Lee Age 61, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Garden Manor Retirement Village where he had resided for seven years. He was born May 19, 1958 in Middletown, and lived here all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School and was employed at Meijer's before his illness. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Edwin and Florabelle (Garrison) Coning; two sisters, Roberta and Diana; and one brother, Eugene. He is survived by his sister, Jane (Connie) Moore and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. His final resting place will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton. Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020
