Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
428 E. Main St
Columbus, OH
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
428 E. Main S
Columbus, OH
Edwin DAVE Obituary
DAVE, Edwin M. 78, was called home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was the second of three sons born to James Kinley and Edna Mae Bass Dave in Columbus, OH on February 25, 1941. After graduating from Wilberforce, Edwin began his teaching career in the Dayton Public Schools, starting at Dunbar High School before moving to Meadowdale Elementary School K-8, where he retired after 30 years. Visitation with family from 9:00 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St., Columbus, OH. Service will begin at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Green Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Guy Schley, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus. To send flowers or express condolences to the Dave family, please visit Edwin's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
