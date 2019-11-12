Home

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Cemetery
Brookville, OH
View Map
DAY, Edwin N. Age 88 of Union, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Edwin was an insurance agent for many years and retired from Nationwide Insurance. He was a former member of the Lions Club. Edwin enjoyed fishing and was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie & Greg Kopp of Tipp City, Diane & Cole Kiser of St. Johns, FL, son and daughter-in-law: Drew & Kathleen Day of Rock Hill, SC, grandchildren: Nathan (Melissa) Kopp, Brett (Amber) Kopp, Jordan (Kendra) Kopp, Kylie (Cody) Kopp-Simon, Briona, Blake and Cole Kiser, Rebecca, Erin and Lorna Day, great grandchildren: Anderson, Alex, Lucy, Jasa, and Collins Kopp, Ty Simon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years: Joyce Joan (Phillips) Day, son: Douglas P. Day, parents: Robert and Melva (Wolfe) Day and brothers: John, Robert and James Day. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
