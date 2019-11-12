|
DAY, Edwin N. Age 88 of Union, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Edwin was an insurance agent for many years and retired from Nationwide Insurance. He was a former member of the Lions Club. Edwin enjoyed fishing and was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie & Greg Kopp of Tipp City, Diane & Cole Kiser of St. Johns, FL, son and daughter-in-law: Drew & Kathleen Day of Rock Hill, SC, grandchildren: Nathan (Melissa) Kopp, Brett (Amber) Kopp, Jordan (Kendra) Kopp, Kylie (Cody) Kopp-Simon, Briona, Blake and Cole Kiser, Rebecca, Erin and Lorna Day, great grandchildren: Anderson, Alex, Lucy, Jasa, and Collins Kopp, Ty Simon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years: Joyce Joan (Phillips) Day, son: Douglas P. Day, parents: Robert and Melva (Wolfe) Day and brothers: John, Robert and James Day. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
