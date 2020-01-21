Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Willow View Cemetery
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Dillin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Dillin


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Dillin Obituary
DILLIN, Edwin L. Age 86 of Naples, FL, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 in Florida. He was born June 23, 1933 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Arthur and Mildred (Farman) Dillin. Ed served his country in the US Army during Korea and followed with employment at Liberal Markets as produce manager. With an entrepreneurial spirit, he started his own tomato produce distributing business and was known as the Tomato Man for many years in the area. Ed then founded Panel Town in 1967 and expanded the business with locations in Dayton, Springfield, and Columbus. He was an avid tennis player as well as a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Reds. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, June Kathleen and Edith Maribel; and a brother, Richard Arnold. Survivors include three children, Gary Dillin of Miamisburg, Douglas Dillin of Fairborn, and Karen Dillin-Soliman and husband Homdi of Hilliard; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Mandy, Melinda, Ryan, Olivia, Dougie, Attia; six great-grandchildren, Corbin, Cadence, Robbie, Elijah, Isaiah, Lucas; and his longtime companion, Bette Massie of Florida. The family will receive friends on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow at the Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -