DILLIN, Edwin L. Age 86 of Naples, FL, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 in Florida. He was born June 23, 1933 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Arthur and Mildred (Farman) Dillin. Ed served his country in the US Army during Korea and followed with employment at Liberal Markets as produce manager. With an entrepreneurial spirit, he started his own tomato produce distributing business and was known as the Tomato Man for many years in the area. Ed then founded Panel Town in 1967 and expanded the business with locations in Dayton, Springfield, and Columbus. He was an avid tennis player as well as a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Reds. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, June Kathleen and Edith Maribel; and a brother, Richard Arnold. Survivors include three children, Gary Dillin of Miamisburg, Douglas Dillin of Fairborn, and Karen Dillin-Soliman and husband Homdi of Hilliard; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Mandy, Melinda, Ryan, Olivia, Dougie, Attia; six great-grandchildren, Corbin, Cadence, Robbie, Elijah, Isaiah, Lucas; and his longtime companion, Bette Massie of Florida. The family will receive friends on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow at the Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020