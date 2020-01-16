|
GIBSON, Edwin L. Age 89, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Waterford, Fairfield. He was born in Lewisburg, Kentucky on February 9, 1930, the son of Earl and Lela (Wells) Gibson. Edwin married June E. Carson on March 28, 1959 in Hamilton and she preceded him in death on July 27, 2018. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from Western and Southern Life Insurance Company. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church, Hamilton. He is survived by his son, William E. (Alicia) Gibson, Hamilton; a granddaughter, Alaina Gibson (Anthony Pena), Hamilton and a great grandson, Logan Pena, Hamilton. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January, 18 from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 16, 2020