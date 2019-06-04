|
|
HULL, Edwin Garr Age 78, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at his residence. Edwin was born March 30, 1941 in Helena, KY to the late Mary (Bramel) Hull and Opal Hull. Edwin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Hull; son, Brent Hull; granddaughter, Maggie Hull; good friends, Bill Knight and David Naas; and a host of other extended family and close friends. Edwin was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Wayne Hull and sister, Brookie Heminger. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Anderson's Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, OH 45005. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edwin's memory may be made to Hospice of Middletown or . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com or www.anderson-fh.com for the Hull family.
Published in Journal-News on June 4, 2019