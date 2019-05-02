JONES, Edwin A. In loving memory of Edwin A. Jones, of Oak Hill, Ohio and formerly of Catawba, Ohio. He was born September 6, 1950 the son of the late Norma (Henson) and Glennes Jones. Edwin passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Oakwood Community (formerly Heartland) in Jackson. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Edwin married Brenda L. (Hayes) Jones on June 21st, 1969. Together they have celebrated almost 50 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his daughters, Tammi (Ron) Mincher and Krystal Jones (Dom Dodridge); grandchildren: Katey Jones and Kevin Taylor, Allison West and Perry Huff, and Jay Tyler Mincher; great-grandchildren: Kilynne Jones, Kasen Taylor, and Aeriann Huff; brother, Rick and Angie Jones; brother-in-law, Paul and Phyllis Engle; sisters-in-law, Sandy Ewers Jones and Ruth Jones; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glennes Jones; sister, Patricia Ricketts; and brothers-in-law, James J. Ricketts and Floyd E. Engle; and sister-in-law, Lori E. Hayes Sturgis. Ed was owner and operator of B&E transport and prior to that he was director of maintenance at Landair transport for 15 years. He will be missed by all who knew him. No public services will be held per his request. Burial will at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary