Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
LEACH, Edwin K. Age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease.. Edwin was a retired Major from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service, received his Masters Degree from Syracuse University, served in the Vietnam War, owner of GCCS and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Antoinette; daughters & sons-in-law, Antoinette Leach of AZ, Laura Leach & Kirk Thayer of Dayton, Carolyn & Greg Johnson of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Edwin Jr. & Jackie Binoeder of Oregonia; sisters, Elizabeth & Susan; brothers, William David & Michael T.; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 - 8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SISCA or Parkinson's in Edwin's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
