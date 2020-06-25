Edwin LEHMANN

LEHMANN, Edwin G. Age 92, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on November 20, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of George and Anna (Brune) Lehmann. He attended St. Ann School, was a 1945 graduate of Hamilton High School and graduated from Miami University with a business degree in accounting. He served in the U.S. Army and on October 7, 1961, he married Jane A. Laesche at St. John Catholic Church in Deer Park, Ohio. Edwin worked as an employment specialist for GE for 39 years, retiring in 1991. He was also a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Hamilton. He is survived by two children, Marianne (Ted) Schellenbach and Janice (Pete) Groh; six grandchildren who lovingly called him "Poppy", Emily (Jim) Daffin, Andy Groh (fiancé Tera Hunt), Jessica (Michael) Davis, Mary Kathryn Groh, David Groh, and Eva Groh; two great-grandchildren, James and Franklin; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Lehmann; one son, Anthony Lehmann; one brother, Wilbert "Red" (Shirley) Lehmann; and one sister, Georgianna (Bill) Kiep. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015 on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Roots and Wings, 646 Clinton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE SERVICE. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 25, 2020.