LINDSAY, Edwin Charles 80, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1939, in Springfield, the son of the late Charles and Leona (Morgan) Lindsay. Ed served our country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed working outdoors, boating, water skiing, exercising and going to dog shows with his family's beloved Scottish Terriers. Ed would always make time to watch his favorite football teams; the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. He had many friends and was easy going, but straight to the point. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Holzworth) Lindsay, one daughter, Kimberly K. (Gary) Lindsay-Stroede, three sisters: Roberta (Donald) Fawley, Carol (Chuck) Weller and Cindy (Bruce) Kouse; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6-8pm in the Grace Bible Church, 1500 Group Rd., Springfield, service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am with Pastor Marc Wiseman officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Bible Church or the Scottish Terrier Club of Greater Dayton (STCGD), Lindsay Family in c/o Susan Moloney, PO BOX 575, Vandalia, OH 45377. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019